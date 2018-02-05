TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Byron De La Beckwith

D.L Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

Bryon De La Beckwith evaded justice after the cowardly killing of Mississippi civil rights activist Medgar Evers in June 1963. It would be nearly 31 years later before the family received justice, and on this day in 1994, Beckwith was sentenced to life in prison.

Medgar Evers was a member of the NAACP and the first field secretary for Mississippi. His position with the group was to help combat segregation, promote the need for voter equality, and help stage economic boycotts. On June 12, 1963 under the cover of darkness shortly after midnight, Evers was shot in the back and died shortly after.

Beckwith, a known member of the Ku Klux Klan and a fertilizer salesman, was arrested for the crime and faced an all-white, all-male jury that failed twice to convict him of the murder. Evers’ widow, Mrylie Evers-Williams, moved her family to California and make a new life for herself but continued her quest to convict her husband’s killer.

A break happened by way of an investigative report from a Jackson newspaper in 1989 that revealed there may have been witnessed who were not interviewed and that jury members weren’t properly screened. Further, these unknown witnesses said that Beckwith confessed to the murder in private and apparently singled out Evers.

In 1990, an indictment was carried out against Beckwith which led to years of legal wrangling. On February 5, 1994, following a third trial, Beckwith was officially convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He lived out the rest of his days jailed, dying at the age of 80 in 2001.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Byron De La Beckwith

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Whew! After These Pics Of Mary J. Blige,…
 3 hours ago
02.05.18
BBL - Stars v Thunder
Will Smith Made A Whole Movie On Instagram…
 3 hours ago
02.05.18
36 items
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciation Day…
 4 hours ago
02.05.18
Michael Jackson
Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed…
 4 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Appears Tipsy and drops F-Bomb on…
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Take Our Poll: Favorite Super Bowl Ads
 7 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 15 hours ago
02.05.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 16 hours ago
02.05.18
9 itemsSuper Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
 17 hours ago
02.05.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 20 hours ago
02.05.18
Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The…
 22 hours ago
02.05.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 24 hours ago
02.05.18
Chicken wings served on wood
POLL: Top Ten Best Chicken Wing Flavors
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Photos