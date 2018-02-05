Top Of The Morning: The Eagles Win! The Eagles Win!

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/5/18- Philadelphia was on cloud 9 last night when Eagles brought the Superbowl home! The city seems to be in tack with no fires, turned over cars or anything. Tom’s looking for a thank you for cheering and “getting” the Eagles their win. Jinx much!

