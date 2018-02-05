NFL Wrap Up: The Eagles Beat The Patriots

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/5/18- It’s the morning after the Superbowl and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots to bring the championship home. Comedian Chris Paul lays it down on the track with a celebratory rap.

