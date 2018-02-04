Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Amtrak Crash Leaves Two Dead, More Than 100 Injured In South Carolina

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami when it collided with a CSX freight train early Sunday morning.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Kitzingen

Source: Tomekbudujedomek / Getty

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train early Sunday morning in South Carolina.

According to CNN, Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard when it collided with a CSX freight train. As a result, the lead engine and some passenger cars derailed causing two deaths and injuries among 116 other passengers. Harrison Cahill, LexingtonCounty spokesperson, said that the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.

In addition, the New York Times reported that roughly 5,000 gallons of fuel had spilled as a result of the collision.

The two people that died worked for Amtrak, South Carolina’s governor Henry McMaster confirmed in a press conference.

As of now, the cause of the crash isn’t known, but the National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that they are investigation the accident.

This is the third major Amtrak crash in the past two months.

As CNN noted, last week, an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck. That, and last December, another Amtrak train derailed in Washington State killing three people.

People have flocked to Twitter to point out that perhaps this third crash should finally encourage President Trump to focus efforts and funds on improving this nation’s infrastructure.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available. 

RELATED NEWS:

Two Amtrak Construction Workers Killed In Pennsylvania, Passenger Train Derailed

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash

Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal Car Crash

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Amtrak Crash Leaves Two Dead, More Than 100 Injured In South Carolina

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BBL - Stars v Thunder
Will Smith Made A Whole Movie On Instagram…
 19 mins ago
02.05.18
36 items
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciation Day…
 26 mins ago
02.05.18
Michael Jackson
Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed…
 40 mins ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Appears Tipsy and drops F-Bomb on…
 3 hours ago
02.05.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
02.05.18
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Take Our Poll: Favorite Super Bowl Ads
 4 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 12 hours ago
02.05.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 13 hours ago
02.05.18
9 itemsSuper Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
 13 hours ago
02.05.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 17 hours ago
02.05.18
Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The…
 19 hours ago
02.05.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
Chicken wings served on wood
POLL: Top Ten Best Chicken Wing Flavors
 24 hours ago
02.04.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into A New Week Like…
 24 hours ago
02.05.18
Photos