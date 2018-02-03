Watch: Vintage Omarosa Gets Dragged On Fox News For Crying Racism

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Watch: Vintage Omarosa Gets Dragged On Fox News For Crying Racism

The hypocrisy of it all.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Just a couple months ago, Omarosa was working at  The White House and mortified when anyone called Donald Trump a racist. She blasted former Apprentice cast members for accusing him of racism and even said the president was “racial” but not racist. In Omarosa’s land, racism doesn’t exist — unless she wants to cry racism.

Back in February 2005, Omarosa appeared on Fox News to talk about her appearance on Trump’s reality show. Ironically, she — years before Black Apprentice cast members said it — implied that the show was racist. She claimed she was wrongly edited to be a villain because she is a Black woman, “I was portrayed as this villain and I didn’t do anything like that. I didn’t curse, scream, yell, or anything like that but I still got horrible, horrible labels.” She then sparred with the host of the show. See below:

Omarosa is clearly an opportunist who will go wherever the check goes. Unfortunately, you are going to hear more about the reality television star because she joined Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Wednesday, February 7 at 8/7c on CBS.

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: Vintage Omarosa Gets Dragged On Fox News For Crying Racism

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Now You See Me 2' World Premiere
Morgan Freeman And Peter Dinklage Face Off In…
 3 hours ago
02.03.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars Is Taking All Our Money Again…Announces…
 6 hours ago
02.03.18
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals
Steph Curry For Three! Ayesha Is Pregnant Again!
 1 day ago
02.02.18
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Trending
Trending
Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Photos