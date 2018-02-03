National
Home > National

Republicans Released “The Memo” And Now #YoMemoJokes Is Hilariously Trending On Twitter

Karen Clark
8 reads
Leave a comment
The State of the Union as seen on CBS.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

The talk this week was about “The Memo.” It’s a memo that was declassified by Trump and released to the general public. Some people thought the overly-hyped memo was a bit week. So, this happened.

 

 

Black Celebrity Birthdays: February

19 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrity Birthdays: February

Continue reading Black Celebrity Birthdays: February

Black Celebrity Birthdays: February

It’s finally February which means it’s Black History Month1 Check out some of your favorite celebrities born this month.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Memo , Nunes , trump , YoMemoJokes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Bruno Mars Is Taking All Our Money Again…Announces…
 40 mins ago
02.03.18
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals
Steph Curry For Three! Ayesha Is Pregnant Again!
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Trending
Trending
Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 2 days ago
02.02.18
Photos