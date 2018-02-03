Republicans Released “The Memo” And Now #YoMemoJokes Is Hilariously Trending On Twitter

The talk this week was about “The Memo.” It’s a memo that was declassified by Trump and released to the general public. Some people thought the overly-hyped memo was a bit week. So, this happened.

Nunes’ hyped up memo was so lame, #YoMemoJokes is now a thing that’s happening. Hannity’s head must be an entire fireworks display at this point. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 3, 2018

Hey, Devin.

Yo memo so bankrupt, it used to be a Trump casino.#YoMemoJokes pic.twitter.com/rOlXowGMO1 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) February 3, 2018

Hey, Yo’ Memo…Y2K called…it wants it’s pointless hype back. #YoMemoJokes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 3, 2018

Yo memo is so full of holes, the @NRA sent it thoughts and prayers. #YoMemoJokes — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 3, 2018

Yo memo is so juvenile that Roy Moore tried to take it on a date.#YoMemoJokes — Wes Jordan💦 (@wesley_jordan) February 3, 2018

Yo memo is so empty, it looks like the crowd at the Trump inauguration parade. #YoMemoJokes — Chris O. (@NY2BOS73) February 3, 2018

Yo memo is so deflated,Tom Brady asked to use it in the Super Bowl. #YoMemoJokes — Erin Youngdoll (@Epuff80) February 3, 2018

Yo memo is such a disaster Puerto Rico is sending it aid. #yomemojokes — GPZ3 (@DeliriousCheeto) February 3, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark