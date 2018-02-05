I Am Black History
February 5, 2018 – LeVelle Moton

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Men’s Head Basketball Coach at North Carolina Central University.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Black History”. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

