Morning Minute: Grammy Ratings As Low As Trump’s Approval Rating

2/2/18- The ratings for the Grammy awards have come in and it looks they weren’t so good. In fact they were down 24% which is as low as Donald Trump’s approval rating. Chris Paul says it’s probably the last time they let that many Black people win!

