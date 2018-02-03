I Am Black History
Home > I Am Black History

February 3, 2018 – Tolulope Omokaiye

ronesarahdavis
0 reads
Leave a comment

NC Education Lottery

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Tolulope Omokaiye.

Tolulope Omokaiye – Founder and chief of Evolve Mentoring.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Black History”. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading February 3, 2018 – Tolulope Omokaiye

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals
Steph Curry For Three! Ayesha Is Pregnant Again!
 13 hours ago
02.02.18
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 18 hours ago
02.02.18
Trending
Trending
Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At…
 18 hours ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 1 day ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Photos