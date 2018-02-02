February 2, 2018 – Wendell Tabb

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Wendell Tabb.

Wendell Tabb – Director of Theatre at Hillside High School and President and Artistic Director of Triangle Performance Ensemble.

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Black History”. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

