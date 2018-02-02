Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Photo by

Radio One Exclusive
Trending
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Foxy NC Staff
460 reads
Leave a comment
Broadway's Motown: The Musical family night celebration

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

One of the voices that carried the legendary Temptations has passed away.

Dennis Edwards has died. Edwards replaced David Ruffin as the lead singer of The Temptations in the summer of 1968. In a nine-year period, Edwards lead voices help usher in a new era for the Tempts with his such as “Cloud Nine,” “I Can’t Get Next to You” and, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.”

In 1984 Edwards got his first solo hit with “Don’t Look Any Further,” a duet with Siedah Garrett. The song and album from the same title rose to #2 on the Billboard R&B Charts.

Dennis Edwards was briefly married to Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. The couple has one daughter, Issa Pointer. Edwards was 74 years old. February 3rd would have been his 75th birthday.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals
Steph Curry For Three! Ayesha Is Pregnant Again!
 2 hours ago
02.02.18
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 8 hours ago
02.02.18
Trending
Trending
Former Temptations’ Lead Singer Dennis Edwards Dead At…
 8 hours ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 15 hours ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 16 hours ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 23 hours ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At…
 1 day ago
02.02.18
Photos