February 1, 2018 – Minnie Forte-Brown

Today, we salute our Black History Month honoree, Minnie Forte-Brown.

Minnie Forte-Brown – President of the North Carolina School Boards Association representing 115 school districts in the 100 counties of the state

The North Carolina Education Lottery is proud to honor educators in our community with “I Am Black History”. The North Carolina Education Lottery over 5.5 billion dollars for education.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: