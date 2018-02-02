Sports
Black History: Did You Know…Day 2

Super Bowl halftime

It’s February 2nd so let’s talk more black history.

Did you know…

On January 31, 1988, Doug Williams was the first African American quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl? He lead the Washington Redskins to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.  Williams was named the Super Bowl MVP. He passed for a Super Bowl record 340 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. Wow!

Grambling State University Marching Band,Florida A&M University Marching 100 and Southern University Marching Band performed during the  early Super Bowl halftime shows.

In 1972, Ella Fitzgerald became the first African-American woman to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 2004 “Nipplegate” happened and no one who watched the Super Bowl Half Time show can’t forget it. YouTube co-creator Jawed Karim got the idea after the incident, he got the idea of making it easier for people to share videos. A year later he and a group of friends created YouTube.

Living Color’s Super Bowl Halftime show on FOX had more viewers than the real halftime show on CBS. So what did CBS  do in 1993? They got Michael Jackson to perform.

A young group from Denver, Co., Up with People has performed during the Super Bowl Halftime show 5 times. There music was set to  provide a “common message of hope and goodwill to people around the world”. They performed at Super Bowl V, Super Bowl X, Super Bowl XIV, Super Bowl XVI, Super Bowl XX. WOW!

So let’s see what happens this Sunday with Justin Timberlake as the Halftime performer! It would be nice if Janet Jackson popped up. Just saying.

