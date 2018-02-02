Triangle Interfaith Dinner Shines Light On Unity

0 reads Leave a comment
People of different backgrounds and faiths came together on Thursday night for the annual Triangle Interfaith Dinner at the Islamic Association of Raleigh.
WRAL News anchor David Crabtree was the keynote speaker, and said “people can move, even in small steps, to be vulnerable and to understand one another.”
Zubaida Khan with the Triangle Interfaith Alliance. said,“Either we want to be one or we don’t. The choice is ours.
“We are people of faith. We believe in a God and we like to do good and that is what needs to be connected,” Khan said.
