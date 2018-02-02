10 Things You Need To Know About The Big Game!

10 Things You Need To Know About The Big Game!

Super Bowl LII is almost upon us. Football fans from around the nation will converge on their favorite house party or bar to witness the New England Patriots battle it out with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are 10 things you should know before game time:

1. The National Anthem will be sung by Pink.

2. If the Eagles win, this will be their first Super Bowl win in history!

3. The Eagles and the Patriots went head to head in 2005 at Super Bowl XXXIX. In that iconic game the Patriots took home the win, 24-21.

4. If the Patriots win, this will be their sixth Super Bowl championship win.

5. Game time is Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on NBC.

6. The Monday after the Super Bowl is called “Super Sick Monday.” According to CNBC the day after the big game could cost employers over 3 billion dollars due to the masses calling out of work or spending time discussing the game instead of working.

7. Justin Timberlake is will be performing the halftime show.

8. If the Patriots win on Sunday they will tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins.

9. This will be Tom Brady’s eighth trip to the Super Bowl.

10. Not a football fan? Animal Planet is airing their annual Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

Photos