Top Of The Morning: We Made It To Friday!

2/2/18- Tom was pretty intrigued by the Aretha Franklin bio pic. Jennifer Hudson will play Franklin however, that wasn’t Franklin’s first pick for the movie. Apparently, she wanted Halle Berry to play the part but Berry says she doesn’t sing!

