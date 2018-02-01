Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not What You Think

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
GERMANY-US-ECONOMY-RETAIL-LABOUR-AMAZON

Source: JOHN MACDOUGALL / Getty

If you didn’t think buying everything online is our new normal, than you may want to sit for this hot, existential tea.

Amazon isn’t just for quick, deliverable goods anymore. Now, you can actually purchase a home on the electronic commerce site — and tiny one nonetheless.

Tiny homes are all the rage these days due to their cost efficiency. The desire to live a simpler life apart from the current capitalist society has grown so strong that people are choosing to downsize from the typical American home (2,600 square feet) to a tiny house (between 100 and 400 square feet).

Environmental and Financial concerns also greatly decrease when living in a tiny home. See how the couple below converted a school bus into a home.

 

Would you buy a Tiny home? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your answer.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not What You Think

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 4 hours ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 11 hours ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 12 hours ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 18 hours ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 19 hours ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 20 hours ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 20 hours ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
Photos