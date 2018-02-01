Rich White Congressman Feels ‘Denigrated’ In America And Says Jesus Would Agree

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Rich White Congressman Feels ‘Denigrated’ In America And Says Jesus Would Agree

These comments are real.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

According to Senator Mike Doherty of New Jersey, it’s hard out there for rich white men. Who knew! You make more money than women of color, get shot less by the cops and if you commit a crime — no worries — you’ll get less jail time than a Black man who commits the same crime. Nonetheless, Doherty is shedding white tears.

According to NJ.com, during last week’s New Jersey Senate debate, Senator Doherty, 54, revealed his archaic views when he discussed equal pay for women. He babbled, “It sort of hurts, it does, to be constantly told that you’re the source of the problem. Just because I’m a member of a certain group doesn’t mean that I can be denigrated over and over again. It’s got to stop at some point.” Calling out inequality means you are being denigrated? Fix it, Jesus.

Speaking of Jesus, the foolishness didn’t stop there, he even said the Lord Almighty would agree, “I would say, Jesus, what do you think about my views? He would say, you know, Mike, I can’t disagree with you. It’s almost bullying. Can you empathize?” Doherty’s self-indulgent suffering continued, “You should have a private conversation with some of the men in your life. We walk around on eggshells, I’m not kidding you.”

Senator Doherty is absolutely delusional and offensive. If being called out on inequality is painful, then he shouldn’t be a Senator. However, this glimpse into the mind of a rich white man  isn’t shocking. Guess who he said his inspiration was? Donald Trump! Doherty has been coined “President Trump’s lonely cheerleader in New Jersey.” #WeCant.

SOURCE: NJ.com

SEE ALSO:

CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To Defend His Blood Pressure

CNN’s Paris Dennard Called A Sellout On National Television By Another Republican

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 4 hours ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 11 hours ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 12 hours ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 18 hours ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 19 hours ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 20 hours ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
Photos