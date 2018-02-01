Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman. That’s why we were so impressed with just how clean and perfect her purse looks, which, as it turns out, is something that surprises her as well.

“My purse is very clean, tidy and organized today, but trust me it is not always like that,” she told HelloBeautiful, but because the kids are home while she was in New York City for her book tour, we caught her at her organizational best.

Her new cookbook, Food for Life, is all about recipes that are delicious, healthy and functional, which is definitely the foundation for Ali’s entire life approach. And the same goes for her purse choices.

“I used to be all about the little designer cute bags when I was younger, but now that I’m a mom, it has to be functional first,” she said.

Check out what she’s got inside her bag in the video above.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 4 hours ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 11 hours ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 12 hours ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 18 hours ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 19 hours ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 20 hours ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 20 hours ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
Photos