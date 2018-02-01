National
Amazingness: Octavia Spencer Is Buying Out A Mississippi Movie Theater For Kids To See ‘Black Panther’

She's helping out people who need it the most

While Black Panther certainly won’t have any problems selling at the box office, not everyone who wants to see this landmark film can afford to buy their own ticket. Octavia Spencer understands that, and she’s doing her part to make sure some kids who might not be able to see the movie on their own will have a chance. The actress, known for her roles in The Help and Hidden Figures, announced via Instagram on Wednesday that she is planning to buy out a movie theater in Mississippi— where she will be watching the film when it premieres in February—to offer screenings to those from communities who might not be able to afford tickets.

Spencer announced to her fans in an Instagram post that she would be doing the good deed saying, “I will be in MS when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theater in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned. #KingsAndQueensWillRise.”

Octavia is no stranger to helping people in low-income neighborhoods get out to the movie theater. In January of last year, she bought out screenings of her film Hidden Figures in impoverished neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. Some of her costars including Taraji P. Henson and Jim Parsons followed Spencer’s lead and helped out similarly.

