#TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces ‘American Idol’ Audition Singing Whitney Houston

Pharrell Williams And Adidas Celebrate Collaboration

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

On Wednesday, two major talents were lost.

Singer Leah LaBelle was killed in a car accident along with her husband, former NBA star Rasual Butler. 

Many folks took to social media to honor the lost couple, and to continue the tribute, we give you Leah’s amazing American Idol audition from 2004. Swipe through the Instagram post for video.

RIP love💔🙏Your voice will never be forgotten. #leahlabelle

A post shared by The Nostalgic Era™ (@theeraofnostalgia) on

 

R.I.P. Leah and Rasual. You will be missed!

Continue reading #TBT: Leah LaBelle Aces 'American Idol' Audition Singing Whitney Houston

