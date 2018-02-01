Entertainment News
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries Caused By The Least Athletic Things Possible

Nobody is safe from these super mundane injuries

Sometimes the only moderately positive thing about getting injured is the fact that you can get a good story out of it. But not all broken legs can be caused by something crazy like falling while being chased by a lion…or something wild like that.

The fact of the matter is that some people have injuries and the least entertaining stories to go with them. If you’ve even broken anything and had a terrible story to accompany it–you’re not alone.

A Twitter user named Anthony F. Irwin posed a question to the community: what’s your least athletic injury? As you can imagine, the replies are pretty hilarious.

Sometimes you’re on your way to do something athletic and it just isn’t in the cards…

Or sometimes, you just finished doing something athletic and get humbled real quick

Or maybe your experience taught you that you should never try something athletic at all

https://twitter.com/MimiVonPeach/status/959119977210155008

Whatever the case, just know that a lot of us are suffering from injuries with super lame stories behind them. But the least we could do is give someone else a laugh

