More Super Bowl Facts

So you think that Patriots are the most dominating team in NFL history. Well that’s not true. There have been other teams that have dominated. Check this out.

Consecutive winners

Seven different franchises have won consecutive Super Bowls, one of which (Pittsburgh) has accomplished it twice:

  • Green Bay Packers (Super Bowls I and II)
  • Miami Dolphins (VII and VIII)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (twice: IX and X as well as XIII and XIV) The Steelers defeated the Rams in Super Bowl XIV to win an unprecedented four championships in six years.
  • San Francisco 49ers (XXIII and XXIV)
  • Dallas Cowboys (XXVII and XXVIII)
  • Denver Broncos (XXXII and XXXIII)
  • New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX)

Currently no NFL team has won 3 consecutive games but the Patriots could change that this year if they beat the Eagles on Sunday.

Consecutive losers

Three different franchises have lost consecutive Super Bowls:

  • Buffalo Bills (4) (Super Bowls XXV, XXVI, XXVII, and XXVIII) – The only team to appear in four straight Super Bowls, let alone lose in all four appearances.
  • Minnesota Vikings (2) (Super Bowls VIII and IX)
  • Denver Broncos (2) (Super Bowls XXI and XXII)

Which team has been to the Super Bowl the most?

Appearances Team Wins Losses Winning

percentage

 Seasons
10 New England Patriots 5 4 .556 1985, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017
8 Pittsburgh Steelers[note 5] 6 2 .750 1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1995, 2005, 2008, 2010
8 Dallas Cowboys* 5 3 .625 1970,* 1971,* 1975,* 1977,* 1978,* 1992,* 1993,* 1995*
8 Denver Broncos 3 5 .375 1977, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1997, 1998, 2013, 2015
6 San Francisco 49ers* 5 1 .833 1981,* 1984,* 1988,* 1989,* 1994*2012*

 

Are you ready for Sunday?

