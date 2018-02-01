Black History Month Begins!

Today is February 1st which means the start of Black History. This is the time of year when companies reach out to the African American community to show that they care. Schools teach some black history. But lets be real, they all do the same-o same-o every year. This year, Google did something cool. They do doodles for special occasions and today, their doodle celebrates the “Father of Black History”, Carter G. Woodson.

Woodson is the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Born to former slaves in 1875 in New Canton, Virginia, Woodson had a passion for education. Between supporting his family through farming and mining, he was largely self-taught. He began high school at age 20 and graduated less than two years later. Woodson then earned a master’s degree from the University of Chicago and became the second African-American to earn a doctorate from Harvard University. He went on to write more than a dozen books on African-American history.

There is so much more to learn about Carter G. Woodson and others. Through out the month will share information about black history. Woodson is the beginning but there is a lot to share. So much that we will won’t stop on February 28th, we are going to keep going! Ride with us!