Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘You Are A Gift:’ Megan Good Offers Loving Message To Leslie Jones After Comedian Shares Fear Of Dying Alone

"God doesn't give His precious gifts away to everyone," Good wrote in response to Jones.

HelloBeautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

“SNL” cast member Leslie Jones has given us many laughs over the years, but the comedian has also been very vocal about her struggle with self-esteem.

On Wednesday Jones, 50, posted a photo of herself in the gym with the following caption: “Ok, back to cardio. But confession I feel like I’m doing it for nothing. I know it not I’m healthy and look good but I really feel like “what’s it al for if the people you want to notice it don’t. I just feel like I might die alone. Sorry that’s pretty heavy today!!”

It’s definitely something that we all can relate to,but because of Jones’ public persona a and the heartbreak in her message was palpable.

But, actress Megan Good stepped into Jones’ comments and gave Jones the hug she so desperately needed.

“The right people will notice..you are a “Gift” and God doesn’t give His precious gifts away to everyone,” she wrote. “He has a plan and He WILL give you the desires of your heart at the perfect time, with the right people/person.”

Good, 36, has been very vocal about her journey to finding herself and has used her story to uplift others, alongside her husband DeVon Franklin.

With all the pressures that Black women face it’s so important to hear words of encouragement to pull you out of a dark place. We love seeing women uplift women! We are our sister’s keeper.

DON’T MISS:

6 Times Leslie Jones Made Us Crack Up In 2017

MUST SEE: Leslie Jones Is Perfect As NeNe Leakes In Genius ‘SNL’ Spoof

2018 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

These Fine A** Men In Turtlenecks Will Make Ya Break Ya Neck

11 photos Launch gallery

These Fine A** Men In Turtlenecks Will Make Ya Break Ya Neck

Continue reading These Fine A** Men In Turtlenecks Will Make Ya Break Ya Neck

These Fine A** Men In Turtlenecks Will Make Ya Break Ya Neck

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 Things You Need To Know About The…
 4 hours ago
02.02.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 11 hours ago
02.02.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: It’s Olivia Pope Vs. Everybody
 12 hours ago
02.02.18
Some People Did Not Know That The Postal…
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Kim Kardashian Sends Valentines To Her Haters
 17 hours ago
02.02.18
Amazon Sells Homes Now — But It’s Not…
 18 hours ago
02.02.18
7 items
7 Black Starlets Who Are Going To Reign…
 19 hours ago
02.02.18
Dismissed: Oprah Winfrey Drops Russell Simmons From Advice…
 20 hours ago
02.02.18
Feel Better About Yourself: Check Out These Injuries…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
February Is Finally Here And Folks Are Overly…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michelle Obama Hits Up The Ellen Show &…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Okayyyyy, Quincy: Legend Quincy Jones Throws Shade At…
 21 hours ago
02.02.18
Michael B Jordan Talks Black Panther Then Shares…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
January 2018 Had Some Of The Most Hilarious…
 22 hours ago
02.02.18
Photos