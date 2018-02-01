Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash

There were no other cars or victims involved in the deadly accident.

2018 is off to a heartbreaking start for the family and friends of former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, after the couple were both killed in a horrific car crash that happened earlier this week.

As TMZ reports, during the early morning hours of January 31, Rasual Butler and wife Leah LaBelle were both pronounced dead after being involved in a deadly single car crash in California. Butler and LaBelle are survived by their families, including his daughter Raven Butler from a previous relationship.

Via TMZ:

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife — a singer who appeared on “American Idol” — were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned. 38-year-old Butler — who was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 — lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. The car flipped. Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control. 

Butler had a long NBA career after an impressive run at La Salle — where he was a 2-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 Player. He’s a member of the La Salle Hall of Athletics. He went on to play in the NBA until 2016 — with stints on the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs. Rasual most recently played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league. 

Butler’s wife Leah LaBelle, 31, was an R&B singer who was signed to Epic Records. She placed 12th on the 3rd Season of “American Idol” back in 2004. 

Fellow NBA and entertainment industry stars expressed their condolences and memories of the young couple, including Kobe Bryant, Pharrell Williams, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Nia Long, Bryan Michael Cox and Ray Allen.

We at HB offer our sincerest condolences to Rasual and Leah’s friends and family during this difficult time.

 

Photos