‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies

The #BlackExcellence of this film just continues to break records!

Danielle Jennings
3 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther premiere

Source: Getty / Getty

Although it seemed like the time would never come, we are now just a few weeks away from the highly-anticipated premiere of Black Panther. With fans already planning their outfit choices and pre-game plans for the film’s premiere, the pre-sale tickets are breaking records with each passing day.

Per Variety, movie tickets website Fandango is reporting that the anticipation for Black Panther has reached a relative frenzy, as pre-sales for the film are topping all previous superhero movies. In late January it was projected that Black Panther could see an opening weekend within the $100-$120 million range. Early reviews have been stellar, which is likely one reason for such record-breaking advanced sales.

Via Variety:

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is outpacing all superhero movies in advance ticket sales for Fandango’s online tickets service, eclipsing 2016’s “Batman v Superman.” Fandango reported Wednesday that “Black Panther” had topped daily ticket sales in the wake of its world premiere and first screenings on Monday night — even though it doesn’t open in theaters until Feb. 16.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Black Panther” moviegoers: 97% are looking forward to a different kind of superhero movie; 95% look forward to the film’s positive messages; 93% said they couldn’t wait to see Chadwick Boseman in his own “Black Panther” movie after seeing him in “Captain America: Civil War;” 86% are excited to see the film’s all-female guards/warriors, the Dora Milaje; and 85% are intrigued by the film’s exotic setting in the mythical African kingdom of Wakanda.

“The buzz on ‘Black Panther’ is electric,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Early screening audiences say it is one of Marvel’s best movies ever, and the positive word-of-mouth is helping drive the movie’s spectacular advance ticket sales.”

With a Hollywood premiere that was full of #BlackExcellence coupled with the official start of Black History Month, expect those opening weekend projections to be a little off because Black Panther will likely have a higher opening weekend profit than currently predicted.

We at HB certainly can’t wait to get our tickets and see the magic for ourselves!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah LaBelle, Killed In Car Crash

Reclaiming Her Time! Maxine Waters Tore Into Trumo In BET State Od The Union Response

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 5 hours ago
02.01.18
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration
Michelle Obama Finally Reveals What Was In That…
 6 hours ago
02.01.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 15 hours ago
02.01.18
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Which Hidden Figures Character Are You? [QUIZ]
 15 hours ago
02.01.18
Nipsey Hussle Talks Opening STEM Programs Across America
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
 18 hours ago
02.01.18
Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A…
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
15 items
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
 21 hours ago
02.01.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 24 hours ago
02.01.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 24 hours ago
02.01.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 1 day ago
02.01.18
Photos