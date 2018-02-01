Entertainment News
Meet The Unemployed Dog You’re Probably Paying Taxes For

Just when you thought that robots were all we had to worry about, now dogs are making a come up in the economic system.

West Michigan native, Michael Haddock, was shocked when he went to his mailbox and saw an unemployment letter addressed to his dog, Ryder. According to reports, Ryder was approved for $360 every week from the unemployment agency. But how did that even happen?

 

The State employment agency revealed that its computer system did send out the initial letter to Haddock’s address, but it was flagged as suspicious during the next step of the process. Tim Kolar, an Unemployment Insurance Agency Investigator, said, “Unfortunately, Michael Ryder’s claim will not be allowed. I know first-hand it is rare for ‘man’s best friend’ to contribute financially to the household and that will continue in this instance.”

Do you think Ryder is setting a trend for dogs of the future to get financially compensated just for being a member of the family? The world is really changing, yall.

Continue reading Meet The Unemployed Dog You're Probably Paying Taxes For

