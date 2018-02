Meet Hanif Johnson, The Youngest District Judge In The State Of Pennsylvania

The Judge and The CityCouncilMan TWO HONORABLES both last name JOHNSON. โœŠ๐ŸพโœŠ๐ŸพโœŠ๐ŸพโœŠ๐Ÿพ #wecomin #GetUp #getout #standup @cornjohn

A post shared by Hanif Johnson (@judge_johnson) on Jan 26, 2018 at 2:00pm PST