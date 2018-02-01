Black History Month
Miss Community’s Rich History:1st Black NASCAR Driver From VA [VIDEO]

Foxy NC Staff
Wendell Scott was born on August 29, 1921 in Danville, Virginia. He was the only black driver to win a top NASCAR series known today as the Sprint Cup series. He won the race at the Jacksonville, Florida Speedway Park in December 1, 1963. Scott died on December 23, 1990. Scott earned four top-ten finishes in 1961 and would go on to have a very successful career on the raceway. In his 495 races, Scott compiled 1 win, 20 top-5 finishes and 147 top-10s.

 

Actor Richard Pryor did a portrayal of Wendell Scott’s life in the movie “Greased Lightning.”

 

