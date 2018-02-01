Get 3 Free Bagels Today To Celebrate Bruegger’s Bagels Birthday!

Bagels are good, but free bagels are delicious!

Bruegger’s Bagels is celebrating their birthday by hooking you up with 3 free bagels today, February 1, 2018 only.

BEST. DAY. EVER. 🎉🎉🎉 Yes, this is real life. No, you are not in the twilight zone. Celebrate our birthday with THREE FREE BAGELS! Claim the offer here: https://t.co/pdLq9NGllV pic.twitter.com/fAqmjpvvYx — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) February 1, 2018

No purchase is necessary. To claim your bagels, fill out this form. You’ll receive an email. Either print it out or show it on your mobile device when you visit Bruegger’s February 1st, from opening time until 11:00 a.m.

You’ll be added to their email list. The free bagels don’t include cream cheese or any toppings. Find the Bruegger’s Bagels location closest to you.

