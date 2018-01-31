Congratulations Brian Dawson Our Very Own Power 30 Recipient!

Congratulations Brian Dawson Our Very Own Power 30 Recipient!

Brian Dawson

Source: Radio One Raleigh

Congratulations to K97.5’s very own Brian Dawson for being chosen by the Source magazine as one of the Top 30 Most Influential Radio Personalities in the country (2017).

This is a huge accomplishment! Personalities who receive this recognition are noted as movers and shakers based on ratings, influence in their market, social media, community efforts and making power moves to expand their brand outside of the space of being an On-Air Talent.

The Radio One Raleigh family took the time to celebrate Brian and his accomplishments with a special luncheon.

