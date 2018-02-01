Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

World of Wakanda writer hurt that she didn't get an invite to an event celebrating Wakanda's MCU debut.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Vulture Festival Los Angeles - Day 1

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Roxane Gay feels snubbed after not making the guest list for the Blank Panther premiere this week.

Seriously, Marvel?

The Black Panther premiere may easily the most Black and Excellent that may happen all year. However, when Marvel was drafting its invite list for the premiere this week, it left one very important name off of the list.

Roxane revealed on Twitter that she oddly didn’t make the cut. Considering that she is currently writing a Black Panther spin-off series, World of Wakanda, this seems like an odd omission.

The snub hasn’t changed Roxane’s resolve to see the movie, but the writer revealed that she just needed a moment to vent.

RELATED STORIES:

Marvel Is Finally Getting It Right For Black Women

Roxane Gay Says Marvel’s ‘World of Wakanda’ Characters Were Inspired By Olivia Pope

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out…
 1 hour ago
02.01.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 2 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration
Michelle Obama Finally Reveals What Was In That…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Which Hidden Figures Character Are You? [QUIZ]
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Nipsey Hussle Talks Opening STEM Programs Across America
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A…
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
15 items
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Photos