Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look At Some Of The Couples Beautiful Moments Together

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Awards

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

On Wednesday, the tragic news broke that former NBA star Rasual Butler his wife Leah LaBelle were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA.

According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall — then the car flipped.

man oh man. tears. everywhere. 😭😍💜 | @rasualbutler8 you are amazing. thank you

A post shared by LL (@leahlabelle) on

 

Former teammates and friends of both Butler and LaBelle took to social media to send their condolences.

Leah was a budding singer and former American Idol star. Her husband Rasual played in the NBA from 2002-2016.

Rasual leaves behind his daughter, Raven, from a previous relationship. Our thoughts and prayers are with both families.

In honor of their time here on Earth with us, check out some of the couple’s most beautiful moments together.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look At Some Of The Couples Beautiful Moments Together

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out…
 1 hour ago
02.01.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 2 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration
Michelle Obama Finally Reveals What Was In That…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Which Hidden Figures Character Are You? [QUIZ]
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Nipsey Hussle Talks Opening STEM Programs Across America
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A…
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
15 items
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Photos