Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael B. Jordan Attempts To Clarify Relationship Rumors, We Need More Answers

MBJ fans rumor flames.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Michael B. Jordan showed up to the Black Panther screening, in LA, Sunday night with his family on his arm amidst rumors he is dating a woman named Ashlyn Castro.

MBJ, who stars as the villain Killmonger in Ryan Coogler’s Marvel masterpiece, attempted to squash rumors he’s on lock down, but only added fuel to the fire by being so ambiguous when he reportedly told ET’s Nischelle Turner, “Technically, I’m single.”

MBJ was clarifying comments he previously made in the Wall Street Journal. “Dating, but, you know, technically single,” he added. How elusive, Michael.

Here’s who he is reportedly dating:

🦁

A post shared by Ashlyn Castro (@ashlyncastro) on

RELATED STORIES:

Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions And It’s 9 Minutes Of Melted Chocolate Glory

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Continue reading Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVIS
The Super Bowl Ads Are Here! Check Out…
 1 hour ago
02.01.18
‘Black Panther’ Pre-Sales Topping All Previous Superhero Movies
 2 hours ago
02.01.18
Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler And Wife, Singer Leah…
 3 hours ago
02.01.18
Donald And Melania Trump Arrive At White House Ahead Of Inauguration
Michelle Obama Finally Reveals What Was In That…
 4 hours ago
02.01.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an Official Academy Screening of HIDDEN FIGURES
Which Hidden Figures Character Are You? [QUIZ]
 13 hours ago
02.01.18
Nipsey Hussle Talks Opening STEM Programs Across America
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
What If Cardi B’s Voice Replaced Alexa’s?
 14 hours ago
02.01.18
Roxane Gay Left Out Of ‘Black Panther’ Premiere
 16 hours ago
02.01.18
Beyoncé Saves Someone From A Fight With A…
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
15 items
2018 Grammy Weekend Events
 19 hours ago
02.01.18
QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Did You Know That These Stars Dated?
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
RIP Rasual Butler & Leah LaBelle: A Look…
 22 hours ago
02.01.18
Photos