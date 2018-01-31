Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott And Ledisi, Oh My! #TeamBeautiful Took On Grammy Weekend’s Biggest Events

The 60th Grammy Awards were in NYC this year, which meant #TeamBeautiful had access to all the poppin’ events around town.

Essence Women In Music Honors Missy Elliott

Black media converged at the Highline Ballroom, in NYC, to kick off a week of Grammy award festivities starting with Essence’s annual Women In Music event.

Janet Jackson (let’s take a moment to let that sink in) presented Missy Elliott with the annual honor and praised the iconic rapper for her contributions to music. Missy then returned the favor and used her acceptance speech to praise Janet and the other strong women in her life, who helped push her career forward.

Watch a clip from her inspirational speech, below:

The Lincoln Motor Company was to thank for sponsoring the beloved event. Check us out in the #LincolnLuxe photo booth.

Danielle James and Shamika Sanders:

Apollo Pre-Grammy Uptown Luncheon

The Apollo hosted their first Pre-Grammy brunch, uptown at the legendary Apollo. Guests included Harlem icon Dapper Dan, and former Harlem resident Anthony Hamilton. Fat Joe, Elle Varner, Doug E. Fresh, Major, and more were on hand to celebrate in a family style meal of chicken and waffles. President of the Apollo, Jonelle Procope and Executive Producer, Kamilah Forbers were also in attendance.

Danielle James and Dapper Dan:

Toyota Music Showcase Featuring Ledisi And Victory

The love for Black women in music continued through the week at Toyota’s music quintessential night showcase dinner when Roc Nation artist Victory Boyd and vocal goddess Ledisi. #TeamBeautiful and a select group of media vets, journalists and personalities sat down for a three-course dinner prepared by chef Danielle Saunders. Page Six personality Bevy Smith hosted the intimate dinner and introduced each honoree in her special way. We caught up with Mia Phillips, National Manager- Brand Marketing Strategy for Toyota, who told us why it’s important for Black women to have a seat at the table.

“Being a Black woman, our perspective is different from other perspectives because what we’ve experienced in life is different than what a lot of people experienced in life. And I think it’s important to recognize that difference and not gloss over those differences and try to make it seem like we’re all same. So to recognize that and accept it.”

Before her soul-stirring performance, Ledisi revealed to us, why it was so important for her to be involved with the Toyota event.

“I’m just honored everyone is supporting music. I’ve always an advocate of the arts. Making sure the arts are seen and heard. All the free programs I was involved in growing up, scholarships, someone donated, someone helped the program. My mom couldn’t afford this, that and the other and so I lucked up — I had a talent. The reason why I am here is because someone donated.”

7th Annual Pre-Grammy Managers Brunch

On Saturday afternoon #TeamBeautiful attended the 7th Annual Pre-Grammy Managers Brunch at the fabulous and elegant Hunt and Fish Club in Midtown Manhattan. Shaft of KSR group was honored at the brunch and this year’s event included appearances by Mona Scott-Young and Mali Music. The venue was awesome and the ambiance had great music, food and drinks. It was a great way to celebrate the return of the Grammy’s to New York City.

Keyaira Kelly:

Charise Frazier:

2018 Charise. 📷: @keyairakelly A post shared by Charise Frazier (@charisefrazier) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:43pm PST

ASCAP Brunch Annual Pre-Grammy Nominees Reception

The 2018 Grammy would be nothing without the songwriters and composers who make musical magic behind the scenes. #TeamBeautiful was on deck to celebrate the ASCAP nominees at the top of The Standard. The room reeked of opulence as we enjoyed spectacular views, lavish decor and delicious eats.

JBL GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party

Grammy weekend ended at the illustrious Skylark, where views of the Empire State Building make for incredible backdrops. Influencers gathered to watch the live show while enjoying small bites to eat and signature cocktails named after the Grammy award’s highest honors. Guests walked away with JBL’s new JBL Link 20 portable speaker with Google Assist.

Shamika Sanders:

MORE GRAMMY CONTENT:

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

Blue Ivy Shooshed Jay Z & Beyonce + More Moments You Missed At The 2018 Grammys

Bruno Mars Wins Big: 2018 Grammy Awards