Super Bowl: Did You Know…

It’s almost time for the Super Bowl. Even if you are protesting the NFL, you will hear all about the game until next Wednesday. And if the Eagles win, well it might be a good 2 weeks of Super Bowl excitement.

Here a few other things you might not know about the Super Bowl as the country is counting down to Sunday.

1 – There were several different football leagues but the NFL was always able to knock out the competition. But in 1960, the American Football League was created and gave the NFL a run for their money. Prior to the 1966 season, the NFL and AFL reached a merger deal that was to take effect for the 1970 season. As part of the merger, the champions of the two leagues agreed to meet in a world championship game for professional American Football.

2 – Originally the Super Bowl was called the “AFL–NFL Championship Game”. But in 1966 the Kansas City Star quoted Lamar Hunt, AFL Kansas City Chief’s owner, in discussing “the Super Bowl — that’s my term for the championship game between the two leagues”

3 – The Green Bay Packers won the first two Super Bowls lead by their coach, Vince Lombardi.

4 – When Vince Lombardi passed away in 1970, the Super Bowl trophy was named after him. the Baltimore Colts were the first team to receive the Lombardi Trophy.

5 – Since 2004, the Super Bowl has been held the first Sunday in February. Before then it was held early or mid January.

There is a lot of interesting details about the Super Bowl. Stay tune to learn more!

