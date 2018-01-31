Sports
Leslie Jones Is Back!

ELLE Hosts Women In Comedy Event With July Cover Stars Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon And Kristen Wiig - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Comedian Leslie Jones is back. She never really went anywhere but she’s back covering the Winter Olympics. You know you were wondering if she was going to be tweeting or covering the Olympics, well since she was a ratings hike for NBC, they decided to bring her back! Awesome!

Jones will be in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the televised and online coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games. We will get to enjoy the Winter Olympics only the Leslie Jones can give it to us like she did during 2016’s Rio Olympic Games.

NBC Olympics production and programming president, Jim Bell said that “Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else,” Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production and programming, said in a statement.

Check out Jones’ announcement about her Olympic gig.

Photos