Forget Joanne: Tameka Foster Proves That She’s The Ultimate Scammer

Tameka, Tameka, Tameka — smh.
Usher‘s ex wife, Tameka Foster, has social media on fire after she posted a photo of her upcoming project, which turned out to be fake news.
Tameka posted an animated version of young model Lyric Hurd and tried to pass it off as her own creation. That is until mama Hurd took to social media to set the record straight.
Tameka has yet to respond. But any one with eyes could see that she used Lyric’s image and likeness for her “project.”
Hit the flip for some photos the beautiful Lyric Hurd to refresh your memory.
