Beyoncé Is The Hero Of Another Classic Story From Tiffany Haddish

Bey took a selfie with her to stop her from whooping someone’s ass.

Tiffany Haddish told Vulture she was about to beat somebody's ass when Queen Bey stepped in to save the day.

 

I  also saw on your Instagram that you were at a party with Beyoncé, and I want you to talk me through the process of asking Beyoncé for a selfie.

Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I'm not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, "No, I'm gonna end up fighting this bitch!" She was like, "No, have fun, Tiffany," and I said, "I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me."

Wow, perfectly played.

She said, "Okay," and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, "Is my wig slipping?" And she was like, "Mmm-hmm." But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, "I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish." I was like, "What? You know me?!" She said, "I'm Beyoncé." "I KNOW!"

 

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

