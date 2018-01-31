Huggy Lowdown: Melania Actually Showed Up Last Night!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/31/18- Huggy was surprised to see Melania Trump at the State Of The Union, but he guesses she would be there since Stormy Daniels said she wasn’t with President Trump after all. Daniels has made Huggy’s Bamma Of The Week list for flip flopping.

