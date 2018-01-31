Cassi Davis Is Enjoying Married Life

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actress Cassi Davis is nothing but funny in every single one of her roles. Whether she’s Ella Payne or Aunt Bam she knows how to make you laugh. However, it seems like she’s been very busy already in the first month of the year.

“Oh yes and listen let me tell you this but its Cassis Davis Patton,” said Davis Patton proudly. “I jumped that broom January 11. To my high school sweetheart.”

Davis Patton gushed about her high school sweet heart and what life is like for her now.

“We started talking and dating back in 2007 and oh my goodness we stayed connected and now we are bonded,” expressed Davis Patton. “We tearing stuff up. It’s beautiful. Our fights are beautiful and our make ups are beautiful.”

Tyler Perry is launching a spin off to this Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne called The Paynes and Davis Patton is excited.

“It is a blessing. It’s beautiful. LeVan is crazy. Jackee Harry is out of her mind and it’s Tyler Perry classics,” expressed Davis Patton.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is out on DVD, so be sure to pick up a copy!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: