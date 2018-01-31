Tony Roberts: ‘I Almost Threw Up In My Mouth’

Your browser does not support iframes.

A video of comedian Tony Roberts has gone around social media of him pretending to be a player for the New Orléans basketball team. He’s seen dressed head to toe in Pelican gear warming up with the team like it was nothing.

“Well, I had no idea I was going to do something like that,” said Roberts. “I thought people got tackled and went to jail for that.”

When he got on court he ran through some stretches and warm ups and then started asking for the ball. “All of a sudden Rondo tells the dude. I got the ball in my hand I almost threw up in my mouth,” laughed Roberts.

People have shared, liked and commented on the video and more and more people continue to see it. “I had no idea this thing was going to go viral,” expressed Roberts. “Nobody never really actually pretended to be a player and took a shot. Never happened!”

