The Wake Up: Stormy Daniels, Uber, Senator Martin Golden

Donald Trump‘s side-chick Stormy Daniels, who is a porn star, has been in the headlines for weeks. She was reportedly paid $130,000 — a week before the 2016 election — to stay silent about an affair with Trump. Although she spilled all the tea to In Touch back in 2011, she now refuses to answer if she had sex with Trump. Allegedly, if she confesses, she will lose $130,000.

Now, Stormy has released a full statement, saying, “The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” See below:

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.” She would also like you to follow her on Instagram. From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

She clearly didn’t deny the affair in 2011, but it sounds like Stormy doesn’t want to jeopardize her coins. Denial is the best policy for anyone in the land of Trump.

No Uber For Racists

Uber is cracking down on racist passengers and Daniel Pollack is reportedly one of them. According to CNN.com, Pollack was “a senior adviser who worked for disgraced Trump appointee Carl Higbie.” Higbie resigned earlier this month after making racist, homophobic and Islamophobic comments on the radio.

The racism doesn’t fall from the Trump tree, Pollack is banned from Uber after a March 2017 incident in Atlanta. “Pollack’s driver, Jasmine Coer, called the police after an ‘aggressive ride’ that she says began with Pollack asking if she was Muslim because of her headwear. Pollack was one of multiple passengers in the vehicle at the time. The driver said she was not Muslim.” CNN.com continued, “According to a copy of the police report obtained by CNN, Pollack ‘began yelling and cursing at her (Coer) and other customers’ during his ride before being asked to leave the vehicle. ‘He looks at me and I’m like, ‘Sir, get out of my car. I’m calling the cops,’ and he goes ‘I’m white. I’m a white attorney and you’re Black.’” A witness confirmed the incident.

Pollack was charged with disorderly conduct and is banned from the ride sharing app. This behavior is disgusting and to think he had the nerve to act this way with other passengers in the car. SMH.

‘Ghetto’ Drugs?

Much of America has sympathy for the horrible opioid crisis hitting the country — sadly, the same compassion wasn’t given to folks suffering during the crack epidemic. Brooklyn State Sen. Martin Golden highlighted the differences in the reactions to opioids and crack when he said in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, “It’s not a ghetto drug. It’s happening to doctors’ kids.” We all know what the coded language “ghetto drugs” means.

There has been outrage from Democrats and activists have been protesting Golden outside of his Brooklyn office. Dionna King, policy manager of the Drug Policy Alliance, told the New York Daily News, “This is the kind of language we’ve been seeing used in regards to the opioid epidemic. People are making delineations between the drug crisis that affects white people or affluent people and prior drug crises that happened to black and brown people. We know that policy responses are different considering who is a victim and who should be punished. Senator Golden’s comments really shine a light on that. He’s saying we should care about this because it’s happening to people he empathized with as opposed to people he does not.”

A spokesperson for Golden said the activists were engaged in “uninformed criticism.” He also added, “Senator Golden is proud of what he has accomplished for his constituents and for New York and will put his record up against any of his opponents.”

Andrew Gounardes, the Democratic challenger to Golden’s seat, said the comments were “outdated.” Looks like Golden may not hold that seat too much longer.

