Top Of The Morning: Not Much Has Changed

1/31/18- President Donald Trump gave his State Of the Union address yesterday and not much has changed. Sybil wasn’t moved by the Democratic response either. Instead she felt that someone who made a difference in the Democratic party in the last couple of months would have been better. Say the many Black women in Congress for one!

