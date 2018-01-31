TJMS
Home > TJMS

If Guy Were You: Choose Wisely Who You’re Brining On The Cruise!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

1/31/18- On this If Guy Were You comedian Guy Torry gives a Public Service Announcement telling people to choose wisely who they bring on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise. It’s a special time for single people, families and plus size people so make it count!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Fantastic Voyage Beach Party

99 photos Launch gallery

Fantastic Voyage Beach Party

Continue reading Fantastic Voyage Beach Party

Fantastic Voyage Beach Party

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 16 hours ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Photos