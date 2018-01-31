National
Home > National

Trump’s State of the Union Speech in 2 1/2 minutes

Jodi Berry
3 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump

Source: Johnny Louis – WENN / WENN

Last night’s State of the Union speech was one hour and 20 minutes long, the third longest in history, if you missed it here’s the condensed version in 2 1/2 minutes.

protected-iframe id=”0dac243a407aeee4b6ca14ca8e4bc0d9-32288533-31418434″ info=”https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1150036547949&#8243; width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=””]

Read Also:

Eric Garner’s Mother Is Turning Her ‘Mourning Into A Movement’ With New TV One Documentary, ‘Two-Sides

short verson , State of Union , trump

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Trump’s State of the Union Speech in 2 1/2 minutes

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Video: Oprah Didn’t Just Eat Bread For Her…
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Braids look beautiful on her
That Kim K Girl Said She Was Wearing…
 21 hours ago
01.30.18
16 items
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
 21 hours ago
01.30.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 22 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Excludes Bianca From St. Maarten…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
01.30.18
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 2 days ago
01.30.18
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
 2 days ago
01.30.18
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend…
 2 days ago
01.30.18
Photos