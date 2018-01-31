All Of The Subliminal Digs Trump Took At Black And Brown Folks During The State Of The Union

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

All Of The Subliminal Digs Trump Took At Black And Brown Folks During The State Of The Union

The State of the Union address was a steady barrage of shots at people with a darker skin color.

News One
2 reads
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump‘s racist resentment toward Black and brown people was undeniable during his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Sandwiched between spouting his familiar refrain of “America first” and pretending to reach across the aisle to Democrats, Trump launched a steady barrage of subliminal darts aimed at people with a darker skin hue.

Of the Democrats who did show up — many boycotted — the ones who stood out the most were the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) members, who were draped in Kente cloth, presumably to protest Trump’s supposedly alleged comments where he preferred to African nations as “shithole countries.”

In just about an hour and 20 minutes, Trump managed to take a pot shot at Colin Kaepernick and all of the people who protest racism and police brutality, falsely take credit for low Black unemployment, painted a picture of immigrants with a very broad, Black brush, scapegoated Black folks for the opioid crisis, continued to embellish about the Black homeownership rate and slighted the only Black and brown special guests.

While he explained “why we stand for the national anthem,” he failed to mention that he just so happened to inherit a thriving economy with momentum created by President Barack Obamaanother of Trump’s preferred targets of color.

But it may have been the topics of immigration and drugs when Trump took his racial profiling to the next level.

First, he used Black and brown families whose daughters were killed by the MS-13 gang to demonstrate a nonexistent correlation to violent immigrants, something that could potentially serve as a way to divide and not unite families of color.

Perhaps even worse, Trump “implied that Dreamers are gang members,” Van Jones said on CNN afterward, referring to Trump’s comment that :”Americans are dreamers, too.”

Never mind the fact that we are fresh off the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, courtesy of a White, American born terrorist.

Then he declared that “we must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers if we are going to succeed in stopping this scourge,” as if the opioid epidemic hasn’t been fueled by many White doctors writing bogus prescriptions as a means to enrich themselves at the expense of getting patients hooked on pills. Meanwhile, big pharma gets a tax break.

Lastly, for the conspiracy theorists out there, it couldn’t be ignored how Trump implored (ordered?) his Black and brown special guests to get up after he introduced them. By contrast, the same wasn’t true for his White special guests. And Twitter noticed.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Rookie Sterling Brown’S Rough Arrest Over A Parking Violation Is Vintage Milwaukee Police

Van Jones Shuts Down Paris Dennard When He Tries To Defend Trump Attacking Jay Z

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 16 hours ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Photos