The Wake Up: Melania Is Furious, Bronx Man Freed, Cleveland Indians

Melania’s Rage

Donald Trump‘s alleged side-chick Stormy Daniels has been in the news ever since it resurfaced that Trump reportedly paid her $130,000 a week before the 2016 election. Now, The New York Times reports Melania Trump is “furious with her husband.” Also, “Two people close to the couple told the Times ‘few episodes’ in their tumultuous relationship ‘have roiled the peace as much as the news surrounding’ Daniels.” That said, Melania is expected to appear at tonight’s State of the Union. Expect her to have a fake smile plastered on her face.

While no one deserves to be cheated on, didn’t Melania Google Trump before she married him? She is wife number three and Trump’s philandering ways with Ivana Trump and Marla Maples was no secret.

Freedom

In 1997, Larry McKee was sentenced to 24 years for the murder of 29-year-old Theodore Vance. McKee was an innocent man and was finally released this week — after having twenty years of his life taken away from him. Outside of the courtroom McKee, who is from the Bronx said, “I can say now that I am satisfied, but I am not happy at all. How they knew from the beginning, they knew it wasn’t me.”

How did they know it wasn’t him? According to Pix 11, “Vance’s dying words were that a Hispanic man shot him, according to attorney Risa Gerson. Various witnesses also noted the gunman was Hispanic. McKee is black.” Nonetheless, he was still convicted. For more info on the case, click here.

No More ‘Chief Wahoo’

The Cleveland Indians are finally getting with the times. According to NPR, “The Cleveland Indians will be removing ‘Chief Wahoo,’ the bright red caricature of a Native American the team uses as a logo, from players’ caps and uniforms starting in 2019.” The logo has been protested for years. The image is clearly a racist image of Native Americans. See below.

Dear fellow white people: We don’t get to decide what’s offensive to another race. Stop being offended by people being offended by Chief Wahoo. From @ByJasonFoster: https://t.co/VVBfNlV7aw pic.twitter.com/vyeLwq9nJy — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 29, 2018

Major League Baseball’s commissioner, Rob Manfred, said in a statement. “Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game. Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the Club’s use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, [Indians CEO] Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a longstanding attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team. Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use in Major League Baseball, and I appreciate Mr. Dolan’s acknowledgement that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course.”

While this sounds like a good step, don’t get too happy. Sundance, a member of the Muskogee Creek Nation and the executive director of the Cleveland American Indian Movement, explained, “The team is still going to be able to license Wahoo and make money off of that racist image. The environment down at the stadium is not going to change for the better. … People are still going to wear Wahoo to the stadium, they are still going to dress in red face, they are still going to give war whoops, all under the rubric of being Indian.”

There is clearly still more work to do. #StayWoke.

Source: NPR, Pix 11

