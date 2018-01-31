Entertainment News
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!

Police sources claim the robbers got away with $160,000 worth of the "Players Club" star's bags and jewelry.

2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Oh no! It looks like LisaRaye McCoy is the latest celebrity to be robbed!

According to TMZ, a police source told them that the Players Club star’s San Fernando Valley, California, home was broken into over the weekend. Apparently, the robbers got in through her side door and looted the entire residence, stealing $160,000 worth of her jewelry and purses.

Luckily for the sake of her safety, the actress was reportedly out-of-town at the time of the robbery. A family member realized what happened when they came over to check on the house.

Authorities are currently investigating and will be reviewing security footage to help find these criminals.Meanwhile, LisaRaye has yet to issue a public statement confirming that she was in fact robbed.

As the gossip site noted, this incident is part of a disturbing trend among famous folks.They note that Mariah CareyJason DeRuloFloyd Mayweather to name a few have fallen victims to robbers.

In addition, just last December we reported that R.Kelly had two of his Atlanta homes emptied by a former friend over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Burglars completely cleaned out #RKelly's Atlanta home!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

This must be her worst nightmare! Hopefully, police will find whoever did this and she gets her hard-earned things back!

